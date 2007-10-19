Japan Readies Itself For GT5 Prologue Demo

Got a dummy Japanese PSN account? Might want to get one. The Gran Turismo 5 Prologue demo (yes, we know, a demo of a demo) will be turning up in Japan on October 20. Thing is, it will only be available until November 11, so don't dilly dally. Course the whole thing will be in Japanese, but cars are cars, they use accelerators and brakes there, just like everywhere else. Sure you can work it out. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Demo [IGN]