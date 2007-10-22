Japan To Get Butcher Head Figure With Silent Hill Origins

Continuing a long legacy of making me seethe with jealousy and bite my lip until it bleeds, the Japanese are getting yet another amazing freebie. Folks who pre-order Silent Hill Zero (Origins) for the PSP in Japan will receive this sweet Butcher figure. No mention is made about of how big it is, but a Silent Hill figure is a Silent Hill figure and I'll take it however I can get it. I believe this will require another one of those late night phone calls to Ash unless Konami decides to offer the same thing here in the States. I will cross my fingers and silently pray to a nameless god that this happens as my long distance bill to Japan is stacking up.
[via PSP Fanboy]
