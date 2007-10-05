Japanese Blue McDragon

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

bdmac.jpgHalo 3 may be a current (hit?) Xbox 360 game in Japan, but it's Blue Dragon that is getting the coveted McDonald's attention. Now with the Japanese equivalent to a Happy Meal, blooming eaters can get one of five Blue Dragon cards based upon the animated series. OK, we'll admit it, all Blue Dragon news puts us asleep even if culturally relevant, and we just wrote this whole post to show you one of our favourite pics from Japan after the jump. IMG_4323.JPGThe McPork. They don't sugarcoat it in Japan or waste time with catchy marketing bs. You came to eat some pig, then it's pig that you get.

Blue Dragon invades McDonalds [siliconera]

