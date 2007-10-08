Japanese Metal Gear 20th Anniversary Figures Head Stateside

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mgsfigs.jpgOriginally Japan-only, these Metal Gear 20th anniversary figures are headed to the US courtesy of Ultra Detail. There's five figures, all from the Solid games, and they are: Snake (MGS2), Raiden (MGS2), Snake (MGS3), Otacon (MGS4) and... yes, another Snake (MGS4). They'll retail for $US 20 and should be available before Christmas. Can your collection handle any more Metal Gear Solid figures? Common sense says no, but then, if you're collecting all these MGS figures common sense isn't your strongpoint. Ultra Detail Figure: Metal Gear Solid Action Figures [Action-Figure]

