Factor 5 honcho Julian Eggebrecht must be exhausted from constantly "defending" his company's poorly received PlayStation 3 title Lair and its hit-or-miss SixAxis controls. G4 caught up with the Dragon's Lair fanboy at Tokyo Game Show to get one more justification out of Mr. Eggebrecht whose game has been retitled Rise From Lair in Japan. I respect what Factor 5 was trying to do, but trying to target gamers who aren't hardcore with a PS3 game? Simply puzzling.
Julian Eggebrecht Defends Lair. Again.
