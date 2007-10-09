The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Kane & Lynch No Online Co-Op, "Good Times"

kanelynchbuilding.jpg When people think co-op play, they think online. Sure, you want to game with your buddy, but inviting them over to the house is a real drag! Or because of distance, they may not be able to come over even. But, if you plan on playing online co-op with Kane & Lynch, forget it. The game doesn't have it and only sports traditional co-op. Explains the game's direction, Jens Peter Kurup:

It's quite important in the single player and co-op that we're portraying characters and we're also portraying scenarios. It would have been nice to come up with something completely new. There are things with Lynch's Psycho mode which work out differently in co-op, the healing method and things like that, but it is a more traditional approach. We feel that's what players want. Co-op is about good times.

We agree! Though, online co-op is all about better times.

It's a matter of focus, choosing what you want to deliver at what time. We looked at it and decided it was too much of a risk to change our code to be very very good at that, and we're not going to be very very good at other elements. I'll miss the online co-op, but not terribly.

Really? Geez, I dunno. Think most people will miss it terribly. Gamers are becoming a spoiled lot, you know.

Kane&Lynch Interview [Eurogamer]

