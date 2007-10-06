Kane & Lynch's Swell New Multiplayer Mode

Some of us are already pretty much sold on IO Interactive's Kane & Lynch: Dead Men, but when the rest of the crew learns of the game's fascinating new multiplayer mode, dubbed "Fragile Alliance", we may just have to form a clan. Going back to the Heat tap one more time, the blend of co-op and head-to-head multiplayer action makes team killing part of the strategy. IGN's hands-on with Fragile Alliance details the bank robbing, loot gathering, double crossing gameplay so well, we just wanted to turn you on to it.

But in short, you're going to need to grab as much cash as you can and make it out alive. The rub is this: when all is said and done, the total loot is distributed evenly. However, the fewer players you have alive at the end, the more spoils the survivors net. You can see where this is going, right? If not, read on.

New screens of men in ties with guns at the link below.

