The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Kane & Lynch's Swell New Multiplayer Mode

kane_lynch_multi.jpgSome of us are already pretty much sold on IO Interactive's Kane & Lynch: Dead Men, but when the rest of the crew learns of the game's fascinating new multiplayer mode, dubbed "Fragile Alliance", we may just have to form a clan. Going back to the Heat tap one more time, the blend of co-op and head-to-head multiplayer action makes team killing part of the strategy. IGN's hands-on with Fragile Alliance details the bank robbing, loot gathering, double crossing gameplay so well, we just wanted to turn you on to it.

But in short, you're going to need to grab as much cash as you can and make it out alive. The rub is this: when all is said and done, the total loot is distributed evenly. However, the fewer players you have alive at the end, the more spoils the survivors net. You can see where this is going, right? If not, read on.

New screens of men in ties with guns at the link below.

Kane & Lynch Multiplayer Hands-on [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles