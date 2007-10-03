KartRider Kicks Off US Beta

The KartRider beta has kicked off today in the US. Never heard of KartRider? It's only the biggest thing to happen to Korea since someone decided the 38th parallel was as good a place as any to call it splits. Imagine if Mario Kart was free. But totally online. And while it was free to play, new characters, new carts and bananas all cost you a tiny amount of money. Sound any good? Well, as mentioned, Korea's gone batshit loco for the thing, so the least Nexon could do is see if it works in the West. You can check it out at the link below, see if its your cup of microtransaction tea. [Kart Rider Official Site]