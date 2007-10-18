Katamari Rolls Up Halloween Spirit

Do you feel that? It's the new sensation that's sweeping the nation. That's right, gaming pumpkins! Model citizen Jamison sent us not one (oh, no), but two Jack-o'-Lanterns. He writes:

My girlfriend made this great set of two pumpkins featuring Katamari and the Prince! Hope it tickles your fancy!

Oh, yes. Fancy tickled!

