One star? That's a brutal review score, Kim. CoD4 fans will not be happy, especially since you gave your import copy of Sega Ages Vol. 31 a four. Expect a furious online petition from CoD fanboys any day now, "benevolent" leader.
Kim Jong Il Reviews Call Of Duty 4
Call of Duty 4 is going to be one of the best 2007 games! I can't wait to start playing the one I bought from bestbuy.com
I decided to buy it after watching this game trailer: http://www.weshow.com/us/p/6618/call_of_duty_4_trailer
Perfect graphics isn't it? I hope this game is as good as GoW