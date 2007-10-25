King Dedede Ready to Kick Ass

And the new challengers just. Keep. Coming. Kirby's archenemy King Dedede has entered the Super Smash Bros. Brawl ring. It's about time! Originally, he was slated to be a playable character in Super Smash Bros., but ended up only in the Dream Land stage's background. He didn't make the cut for Super Smash Bros. Melee as he's just a trophy. This time around, he's one of the heavyweights like Donkey Kong and Bowser. Don't think of that as a consolation prize! Dedede Enters [SB Dojo!!, Thanks Redfield!]