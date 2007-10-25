And the new challengers just. Keep. Coming. Kirby's archenemy King Dedede has entered the Super Smash Bros. Brawl ring. It's about time! Originally, he was slated to be a playable character in Super Smash Bros., but ended up only in the Dream Land stage's background. He didn't make the cut for Super Smash Bros. Melee as he's just a trophy. This time around, he's one of the heavyweights like Donkey Kong and Bowser. Don't think of that as a consolation prize! Dedede Enters [SB Dojo!!, Thanks Redfield!]
King Dedede Ready to Kick Ass
