Konami's Castlevania Boo-Boo

Anyone who's ever played one of Konami's Castlevania game can tell you, the Belmonts are the franchise heroes. The family has sworn to fight Lord Dracula. Without the Belmont clan, you wouldn't have a Castlevania game! Don't tell a recent ad in Electronic Gaming Monthly for PSP title Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles — It refers to the "Beaumont family." Who the hell are they? Konami writing "Beaumont" is a bit like Nintendo writing "Murio" or Microsoft referring to Hilo 3. Mistake [Y2Kev @ NeoGAF via Game|Life]