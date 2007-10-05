Australian Kotakuite Andrew sends us a shot of how he spent his Wednesday while at the beach. That's right, they built a Koopa out of sand and seaweed. I'm actually heading out to Australia for a bit of a vacation next month. I'm going to be hitting up Surfers Paradise for a week too, so I'll have to try my own hand at a gaming sand castle. Any suggestions?
Koopa Sand Sculpture
Comments
That's awesome, Andrew! ^-^
I already tried sand sculpture at high school and it was fun! But I couldn't choose the subjects. We were in teams of four and we had to make, with the help of photos, a salamender, an Egyptian pyramid and the Tower of Pisa.
I didn't get the chance to go to the beach this summer... I hope next year!
And for an idea of a sand sculpture, I think making Eggman would be very interesting!