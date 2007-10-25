Korea Getting Korean Superstar

Xbox Korea recently held its X07 presser, where it unveiled future Xbox 360 titles. Most, and we mean most, of the titles were stuff markets outside Korea are getting or have gotten: BioShock, Ninja Gaiden II, Mass Effect, Viva Piñata and so on. There were two new domestic titles that stood out: Kingdom Under Fire: Circle of Doom from dev Blueside and Superstar from Studio Nine. Microsoft getting Studio Nine is a coup of sorts as the Korean developer has made rhythm games like DDR-style PSP game Pump It Up. Sure, we'll be getting an localised version of Kingdom Under Fire: CoD early next year, but wondering if we'll see Superstar. X07 Presser [Danawa via Siliconera]