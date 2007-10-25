The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Korea Getting Korean Superstar

x07-26_thumb.jpg Xbox Korea recently held its X07 presser, where it unveiled future Xbox 360 titles. Most, and we mean most, of the titles were stuff markets outside Korea are getting or have gotten: BioShock, Ninja Gaiden II, Mass Effect, Viva Piñata and so on. There were two new domestic titles that stood out: Kingdom Under Fire: Circle of Doom from dev Blueside and Superstar from Studio Nine. Microsoft getting Studio Nine is a coup of sorts as the Korean developer has made rhythm games like DDR-style PSP game Pump It Up. Sure, we'll be getting an localised version of Kingdom Under Fire: CoD early next year, but wondering if we'll see Superstar. X07 Presser [Danawa via Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles