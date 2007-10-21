Kotaku Originals: From Jack O' Lanterns To Halo 3 Pwnage

Welcome to your Saturday morning edition of Kotaku Originals. This week Kotaku went cukoo for jack o' lanterns, our Halo 3 team got roundly whipped by the Gizmodo gang and McWhertor experienced the wonder and magic that is E for All.
E For All Ends Early With Blackout
Metal Gear Box Set Doubtful For 2007
Medal of Honor Heroes 2 Wii Hands On Impressions
Halo 3 Kotaku Vs. Gizmodo Smackdown Report
Where's My Halo YouTube Button?
Kotaku Vs. Gizmodo: Halo Grudge Match
Katamari Rolls Up Halloween Spirit
Blathers Pumpkin Horrified By Insects
The Near-Collapsing D-Pad Jack-o'-Lantern
First Western WiiWare Game Announced
Penny Arcade Pwn Me in Eye of Judgment
Blue Dragon Happy Meal Doesn't Mention 360
Ghost Squad Hands On Impressions
2 Minutes With Battalion Wars 2
Master of Illusion Hands On Impressions
Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn Hands On Impressions
Link's Crossbow Training Hands On Impressions
Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Hands On Impressions
Super Mario Galaxy Hands On Impressions
