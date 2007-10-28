Kotaku Originals: From Soldier of Fortune to Eye of Fortune

It's Saturday morning and time for another episode of Kotaku Originals. This week we learned more than we mat have wanted to know about Soldier of Fortune, the pumpkins keep rolling in and The Eye of Judgment learns what it's like to be pirated poorly.
Rock Band Demo In Guitar Hero's Base, Killin Its Doodz
Eye of Judgement Card Creating Easier Than Expected?
Guitar Center Selling Guitar Hero III
Army of Two Brings Blackwater PMCs Center Stage
PS3 Firmware 2.0 Detailed, Hits Next Week
Eye Of Judgement Cards Copyable
Frankenreview - Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)
Mario's Towering Pumpkin Inferno
Nintendo Hires Two New Executives
Soldier of Fortune, The Game, The Magazine, The Man
Please, Go Buy Zack & Wiki Tomorrow
Psychonauts Sequel Not Happening (Tear)
360 Arcade Pack Dated, Priced For Europe
Crecente and Ashcraft... In Portuguese!
Metal Gear Solid 4's Ryan Payton Speaks
Why I Love the Portal Song But Would Never Buy It
Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
I Get My Own Straitjacket (Finally)
Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness
GT5: Prologue Demo Impressions
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink