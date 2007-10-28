The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Kotaku Originals: From Soldier of Fortune to Eye of Fortune

It's Saturday morning and time for another episode of Kotaku Originals. This week we learned more than we mat have wanted to know about Soldier of Fortune, the pumpkins keep rolling in and The Eye of Judgment learns what it's like to be pirated poorly.

