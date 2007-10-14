Happy Sunday morning. And now it's time for another heaping helping of Kotaku Originals. This week we got a dearth of PS3 from the land down under, Crecente gets cuddly with Eye of Judgement and McWhertor gets a sweet two minutes with Super Smash Bros. Brawl.Super Smash Bros. Brawl Hands On Impressions Eye of Judgement Online Play Jack Black's First Brutal Legend Song A Mysterious Record Dipping My Hands In Bleach A Closer Look At The Mario Kart Wheel Check My Golden Phantom Hourglass Box Hitman Movie To Embrace R Rating EA's Bioware, Pandemic Conference Call UPDATE: NBA's Arenas a Big, Fat Halo Cheater Dissecting Jack's Latest TV Spin Mario Made from Floppy Discs 40GB PS3 Hits Australia, 60GBs Disappear Wii Remote Jacket Hands-On Region Free DualShock 3 Supports Ratchet & Clank Future Day One Foot-On New Mario Shoes The Skinny On The Euro Halo 3 Bundle NBC Uses Gamer as Shorthand for Nerd Up Close and Personal Assassin's Creed Pre-Order Box Unboxed An Altair Figure To Stalk Your Crusader Lord Figures With No 60GB Value Pack, Price-Cut For Australia Ace Combat 6's 360 Controller Up Close UPDATE - New Halo 3/Xbox 360 Bundle Hits Europe? New Soldier of Fortune Gorefest Looks Much Better Rockstar Appeals UK Rating Decision Georgia is Gaming The Halo 3 Shwag Winner Is... High Score 100 In The Wild Halo 3 Still Stopping Some in Japan SCE Australia Quiet On 60GB Price Cuts, Value Pack
Kotaku Originals: From The Aussie PS3 To Eye of Judgement
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink