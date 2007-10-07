Kotaku Originals: From The Bungie Split to Itagaki

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

With the Cons over and everyone taking days off, it was a short and sweet week here at Kotaku Originals. Bungie split from Microsoft to stand on their own two feet, McWhertor chats with Itagaki and the PS3 drops is price in Europe.

Bungie Owns Bungie: The Q&A

SCEE: PS3 60GB Nixed for UK Too

SCEE Confirms PS3 Price Drop

Sony's New...POP?

Pandemic Responds to Angry Venezuelans

CliffyB on Halo as Bathtubs of Combat

Sega Trademarks Golden Axe: Beast Rider

The Holiday Season - Now How Much Would You Pay?

40GB PS3 To Hit Australia On October 11 For AUD$699

God of War: Battle of Attica Demo

Second Hand Smoke With Team Ninja's Tomonobu Itagaki

Pro Evo Wii Screens, Details

