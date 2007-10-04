Lair Soundtrack on iTunes (...thanks?)

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

1472822515_dbfb316530.jpgFans of Lair will be happy to know that the official soundtrack is available on iTunes for download. And while we understand that Lair isn't necessarily GOTY, the music has received a nomination from BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) for Best Original Score. To find the album, just search iTunes for "John Debney Lair".

Hopefully more publishers will see the low cost and potentially huge benefit in offering their soundtracks on iTunes. Because while Kotaku can't speak for you, we'd love to hear the surprisingly haunting melodies of Pony Friends with the click of a button. LAIR Score Now On iTunes! [via gamelife]

