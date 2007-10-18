Larry Talks to Cheapy

Microsoft's Larry Hryb (above) chats with CheapyD in a recent CAG podcast. Highlights: • Larry owns his popular community "bridge" site. • There is a 100 friend limit on XBL is set in the system and cannot be increased. The average of number of friends for XBL users is 24. There are plans to better manage your friend's list. • About his missing passport: "I was soooo upset I couldn't go to sumo with CheapyD... More importantly you had Crecente fill in my role at sumu." Yes, sumu. • Larry says "vagina clown". Out loud. At least twice. Listen to Larry [CAG]