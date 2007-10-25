I'm currently on my second link from Kotaku to YTMND, meaning I only have one possible linking opportunity left before my soul is eternally damned. But with the current fascination with Portal's Weighted Companion Cube and the abstracting of creepy from Real Doll comedy-drama Lars And The Real Girl, my hand is forced to post. Plus, that Ryan Gosling is just such a hefty slice of hunk, I can't resist an animated GIF of this dreamboat.

Please, forgive me?

Lars And The Real Cube [YTMND]