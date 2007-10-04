Lesbo In Scrabble DS? You Ain't Seen Nothing...

Our own Luke Plunkett recently pointed out that the word "lesbo" is in the list of Scrabble DS suggested words, and elaborated that if he'd known that the Scrabble dictionary were so naughty, he'd have "played a lot more Scrabble".

Well suffice it to say, I intend on playing a bit more Scrabble, too, based upon this update from a reader:

Hey, my wife was playing ds scrabble and it suggested the word CUNT...Just thought it was way funnier than Lesbo

Cunt is funnier than lesbo. It really, truly is.

[image]