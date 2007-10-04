The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Lesbo In Scrabble DS? You Ain't Seen Nothing...

collegehumor.df48f55a289b77707afa84bebe21d794.jpgOur own Luke Plunkett recently pointed out that the word "lesbo" is in the list of Scrabble DS suggested words, and elaborated that if he'd known that the Scrabble dictionary were so naughty, he'd have "played a lot more Scrabble".

Well suffice it to say, I intend on playing a bit more Scrabble, too, based upon this update from a reader:

Hey, my wife was playing ds scrabble and it suggested the word CUNT...Just thought it was way funnier than Lesbo

Cunt is funnier than lesbo. It really, truly is.

[image]

Comments

  • treadly Guest

    My girlfriend plays this game a lot. Much to the chagrin of our sex life. Maybe if Scrabble keeps suggesting words of a lewd nature I might get some once in a while.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles