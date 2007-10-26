Let's All Play Another Tim Schafer Game

Wilson's gone and done it. He's gone and opened the big, dusty box with "Tim Schafer Memories" scrawled all over the lid. And while I wholeheartedly agree, Day of the Tentacle's intro is perhaps the classiest, funniest and most professionally cut Lucasarts sequence of the 1990s, it's lacking...a certain something. Something to really set the mood for Brutal Legend. This intro, to 1995's Full Throttle, about does it.

BONUS TRIVIA: The intro music's provided by The Gone Jackals. Grab their second album, "Bone To Pick", and you've got yourself most of Full Throttle's soundtrack.