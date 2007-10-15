This is levelHead. It's a little project being worked on by Kiwi Julian Oliver. Basic premise is that the little white guy is walking through an Escher-like world, and you help him along by tipping the cube, which in turn tips the world inside the cube. This is still very much in the prototype stage, but he's planning on releasing it as an open-source project sometime soon. Hopefully then somebody can get Tetris, Doom and/or Super Mario World running on it, because until then, thing's officially useless. [Gizmodo]
Like Echocrome, But Fancier
