Lionhead Developer Diaries, Part III

The Lionhead Development diaries have become less about fun swordplay in the office and more about asset management and disc compression. Apparently those guys actually do a little programming once in a while. Lame. If you are just around for the fun stuff, skip to the end to see the staff hanging out at Molyneux's place, dressed to the nines in game character costumes while they bitch that Molyneux is a fog machine thief. We never trusted that guy.

Lionhead Video Diary - Episode Three [gametrailers]