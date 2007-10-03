The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

LittleBigPlanet = PS3 Sales in Japan

littlebigplanet.jpgHot on the heels of TGS, Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter strikes again! This time he has found the Holy Grail that will sell the necessary PS3s to back his investments/vacation homes/illegitimate children.

...We think that LittleBigPlanet will be a console seller in Japan.

LittleBigPlanet is fairly amazing in person, with fun multiplayer and beautiful graphics. But will it move PS3s? Maybe Pachter isn't completely crazy this time. In our drunken TGS boozecast, the Kotaku crew talked about this very topic: Sony is doing incredible recruiting for original PSN titles... especially when you compare Everyday Shooter and LittleBigPlanet to mostly ported offerings on Microsoft's Live Arcade. Japan May Orbit Around LittleBigPlanet [nextgeneration]

