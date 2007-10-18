Lock Room Games Get DS Way Out

Toshiyuki Takagi's popular locked room flash titles are coming to Japanese DSes this December for ¥2500 (US $22) on Success's SuperLite2500 label. The DS cartridge will feature Takagi's Crimson Room, Viridian Room, Blue Chamber and White Chamber. Those who are impatient or cheap, good news! All those are still available online free of charge via his official site. Right here, actually. You can totally play them! Crimson Room [Famitsu via Insert Credit]