Toshiyuki Takagi's popular locked room flash titles are coming to Japanese DSes this December for ¥2500 (US $22) on Success's SuperLite2500 label. The DS cartridge will feature Takagi's Crimson Room, Viridian Room, Blue Chamber and White Chamber. Those who are impatient or cheap, good news! All those are still available online free of charge via his official site. Right here, actually. You can totally play them! Crimson Room [Famitsu via Insert Credit]
Lock Room Games Get DS Way Out
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink