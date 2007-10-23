The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

London Games Festival Features GIANT FACE Exhibition

GIANTFACES.jpgSeems our favourite pastime's been JACKED. As part of the London Games Festival, GI.biz are putting together an exhibition of ten portraits, aimed at showcasing the best over-sized head shots (ie GIANT FACE breeding grounds) in the business. My personal favourite is Peter Moore's, if only because it looks like the photographer just woke him up from a pleasant Sunday afternoon nap. The exhibition's open on October 23 & 24, hit the link for more details. Oh, and anyone going, all close-up shots to tipsATkotakuDOTcom, thanks. Faces of the Games Industry

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles