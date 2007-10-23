London Games Festival Features GIANT FACE Exhibition

Seems our favourite pastime's been JACKED. As part of the London Games Festival, GI.biz are putting together an exhibition of ten portraits, aimed at showcasing the best over-sized head shots (ie GIANT FACE breeding grounds) in the business. My personal favourite is Peter Moore's, if only because it looks like the photographer just woke him up from a pleasant Sunday afternoon nap. The exhibition's open on October 23 & 24, hit the link for more details. Oh, and anyone going, all close-up shots to tipsATkotakuDOTcom, thanks. Faces of the Games Industry