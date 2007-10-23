Seems our favourite pastime's been JACKED. As part of the London Games Festival, GI.biz are putting together an exhibition of ten portraits, aimed at showcasing the best over-sized head shots (ie GIANT FACE breeding grounds) in the business. My personal favourite is Peter Moore's, if only because it looks like the photographer just woke him up from a pleasant Sunday afternoon nap. The exhibition's open on October 23 & 24, hit the link for more details. Oh, and anyone going, all close-up shots to tipsATkotakuDOTcom, thanks. Faces of the Games Industry
London Games Festival Features GIANT FACE Exhibition
