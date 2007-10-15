Apparently, the design team working on Half-Life Episode 2 are fans of the ABC TV show, Lost. This morning I received an email from Kotakuite p00pzilla with this screenshot clearly showing a symbol on the wall that mimics the logo of Lost's Dharma Initiative. Now add to this the email I received yesterday from another Kotakuite saying he had seen Lost's mysterious string of numbers, "4 8 15 16 23 42" on a CRT computer screen in a blocked off room of the game's second level. Unfortunately he didn't include a screenshot so I had to let it go by, but now with this corroborating evidence, it's clear that the HL2 team is slipping in references to a favourite show. Has anyone else found Lost references n HL2? if so, be sure to send in a screenshot so we can add it to the dossier.
LOST Found In Half-Life 2
