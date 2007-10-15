Lost Odyssey: Opening Cinema

I don't really know that much about Lost Odyssey. I missed out on opportunities to see at at several conferences so I was looking forward to checking out this opening cinema. Now that I've seen it, I'm not entirely sure how I feel about it. It definitely looks very slick, but the extensive brown colour palette is a bit off putting. Why is the future always brown? Also something doesn't seem quite right about the walking animation that they show around 1:47. I guess they are trying to make everyone look like they are exhausted and coming in from battle, but they're all doing this weird shuffle that makes them look like they are limping. That said, I'll reserve final judgment until the game actually comes out and I get a chance to play it for myself. After all, you can't judge a game by it's opening cinema. Or can you?