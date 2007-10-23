Lost Planet PS3 Burns My Eyes, Their Blood Soothes

To be fair, Lost Planet for PS3 still has plenty of time before its TBA 2008 release date. But this mech looks just plain bad. Please Lost Planet, don't live up to that worse on the PS3 than it was on Xbox 360 stereotype. It's not too late to either change your ways or admit that the screenshot contains elements from an unannounced PSP version. Click the pic for a mega image.

UPDATE: Despite some disbelief, Capcom has confirmed this is a legit PS3 image. Here's the gallery from whence it came. Some images look better, some don't. UPDATE 2: Hit the jump for a side by side put together by a reader. Thanks Jospeh! We thought Capcom said Lost Planet was coming to PS3, not PS2 [maxconsole]