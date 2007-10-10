Lucky Star's Take on Final Fantasy

More game Lucky Star mash-ups! They're endless!! This time the popular anime is crossed with Final Fantasy VI Advance. This combination actually works in a very kooky way.
FF Meets Lucky Star [Destructoid]
