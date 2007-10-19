We don't know how we missed this yesterday, but good news if you still haven't picked up a copy of Lumines Live! The game is now 400 points cheaper, running 800 points on XBLA. Personally, I found the title a major letdown that failed to rekindle the magic of the original PSP version. But who knows, you may love it! Since Every Extend Extra Extreme also came out this week, you can have a duo of Miz for under a Jackson—the means $US 20 for you who are not hip with the low budget lingo. Lumines Live Price Drop [via xboxdomain]
Lumines Live! Gets Cheaper
