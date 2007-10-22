With all those erotic PC games released in Japan, how's a company supposed to stand out? Hint: Make the game tangible. On the fifth floor of Akihabara Sofmap, married women title Married Women Harem ~This is the Married Women Paradise Inn~ does just that! Instead of just leaving a stack of fliers and info about pre-ordering, there is a display to entice costumers to pick up the game's literature. We've seen this before: Here, for example. That doesn't mean one still can't marvel at this game promotion wizardy! Embarrassing jubblies safely placed after the jump. NSFW Hitozuma Game [Akiba Blog]
Lure Potential Customers with Phoney Jubblies
There was no safety of the jump, there was no jump at all!