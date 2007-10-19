Mad Catz Backs Breasts

Breast Cancer Awareness Month has turned our supermarkets as pink as the Toys R Us Barbie aisle. And now, Mad Catz is getting in on the pink products campaign. They have partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation to give 10% of the proceeds back from Nintendo DS Lite Pink Tech Pack sales. The $19.99 accessory kit is available at Circuit City and the donations will continue...we're not exactly sure how long...but if you wanted the kit anyway, and you like pink...

