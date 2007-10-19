Breast Cancer Awareness Month has turned our supermarkets as pink as the Toys R Us Barbie aisle. And now, Mad Catz is getting in on the pink products campaign. They have partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation to give 10% of the proceeds back from Nintendo DS Lite Pink Tech Pack sales. The $19.99 accessory kit is available at Circuit City and the donations will continue...we're not exactly sure how long...but if you wanted the kit anyway, and you like pink...
Mad Catz Backs Breasts
