Magic Mushrooms Swiftly Banned

Well that didn't take long. The Mario-riffic Amanita muscaria mushroom, which we posted about not once but twice in the past week, has been banned in the Netherlands following a spate of "mishaps" involving the shrooms. And by mishaps I mean death (a French girl jumped off a balcony after eating one), serious injury (an Icelandic tourist doing likewise) and near-death (a Danish tourist driving his car at full speed through a packed camping ground). Italian plumbers unions may protest the ban, citing the mushroom's therapeutic benefits.

Netherlands bans magic mushrooms [BBC, via Boing-Boing]