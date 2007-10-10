The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Majesco Plays With Your Head

brainhand.jpgYou know what we could really use on the DS? A game that exercises your brain. That would be awesome! Good thing Majesco is on point, announcing Left Brain Right Brain for Nintendo's handheld, a game that not only trains your head meats but helps develop manual dexterity as well. The game will include 15 different mini-games created to help develop speed, accuracy, association, recognition, memory and strategy. Played in book-style, the game requires players rotate the DS in order to exercise both their dominant and withered, unused husk of a non-dominant hand. Between this holiday release and the countless other brain training titles for the DS, by the time the aliens arrive they'll look human and we'll all be giant-skulled ambidextrous mutants who have developed precognitive abilities to the point where we'll have the Twilight Zone queued up on loudspeakers for that auspicious event.

AN AMBIDEXTROUS CHALLENGE HITS THE NINTENDO DS AS MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 'LEFT BRAIN RIGHT BRAIN'

EDISON, NJ, October 9th, 2007 - Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games and digital entertainment products for the mass market, today announced Left Brain Right Brain for the Nintendo DSâ„¢. Left Brain Right Brain is the first game that lets players hone their mental skills while improving the dexterity of both hands.

"Left Brain Right Brain offers a fresh twist to the brain game genre by integrating gameplay that develops manual dexterity as well as mental agility," said Ken Gold, vice president of Marketing, Majesco. "Whether you're a 'righty' or 'lefty,' the game's challenging drills will ultimately help each hand keep pace with your brain."

Left Brain Right Brain includes 15 different games based on speed, accuracy, association, recognition, memory and strategy. The book-style play requires players to rotate the DS to develop hand-eye coordination with their dominant and non-dominant hands. Five difficulty levels per activity, four single player game modes, DS download play and wireless multiplayer against a friend round out the game's feature set.

Left Brain Right Brain will be available this holiday for a suggested retail price of $19.99. For additional information, please visit www.majescoentertainment.com.

