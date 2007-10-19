Make Rad Paper Airplane, Win Ace Combat 6 Loot

Ace Combat 6 is out this week. To celebrate, we're giving away, guessed it, Ace Combat 6 stuff! We've got a bundle of goodies that includes: • Glossy, photo-quality screenshots autographed by the game's producer and director • Ace Combat 6 Xbox 360 faceplates • The AC6 Flightstick set So what's the contest? Paper airplanes! That's right, to win this bundle you've gotta fold, cut, glue bits of paper together in hopes of creating a truly gnarly paper jet plane. They don't have to actually fly, but hey, if they do, that's a major plus. Be sure to snap a pic of your creation with something that says "Kotaku" and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Add "Ace Combat 6 Contest" to your subject line. Deadline is October 25th. GOOD LUCK!!