Make Your Own Wii Fit Balance Board

Can wait for the Wii Fit Balance Board? Neither can Game Labo! The Japanese video game hacker mag's latest issue has an article on how to make your own. There's a dialogue and a Classic Controller is involved. Good news is that this homebrew doesn't have a 300 pound limit like the Wii Balance Board. So take note, husky readers! This could be the answer you've been waiting for!! How to Build Wii Balance Board [Hobby Blog]