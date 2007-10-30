Making of Mass Effect Coming to SciFi Channel

The Sci Fi Channel is airing a special on Mass Effect starting on Nov. 20 and running through Nov. 25, according to their site. All the site really says about their special is that viewers will "get an exclusive look at the game." Oh that and that they will be giving away copies of the Limited Edition version.
