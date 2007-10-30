The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Making of Mass Effect Coming to SciFi Channel

mesf.JPG

The Sci Fi Channel is airing a special on Mass Effect starting on Nov. 20 and running through Nov. 25, according to their site. All the site really says about their special is that viewers will "get an exclusive look at the game." Oh that and that they will be giving away copies of the Limited Edition version.

Mass Effect [Sci Fi Channel]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles