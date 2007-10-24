Making The Witcher - Geralt

Geralt is a sword-wielding, mutated, monster-hunting bad ass, and it takes a special team of people to bring a guy like that to life in a video game. Programmers so bad arse themselves that when they are filmed playing foosball the very air around them erupts into gouts of bloom that spread throughout the entirety of Warsaw, Poland. This is apparently part one of five or so making of videos being released leading up to the game's release on Halloween. I'm currently playing through it myself, so look for full impressions before the big day.