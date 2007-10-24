Geralt is a sword-wielding, mutated, monster-hunting bad ass, and it takes a special team of people to bring a guy like that to life in a video game. Programmers so bad arse themselves that when they are filmed playing foosball the very air around them erupts into gouts of bloom that spread throughout the entirety of Warsaw, Poland. This is apparently part one of five or so making of videos being released leading up to the game's release on Halloween. I'm currently playing through it myself, so look for full impressions before the big day.
Making The Witcher - Geralt
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink