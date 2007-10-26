The second of five making of videos for Atari's PC RPG The Witcher focuses on the story behind the game, explaining some of the back story from the novel series, while at the same time completely spoiling the ending for anyone who hasn't read them yet. Not too big a loss, since the game picks up after the novels, which haven't even been released in North America yet. Hit up Game Trailers for parts 3 and 4 which focus on the art and gameplay respectively, while I continue playing the game itself.
Making The Witcher - The Story
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink