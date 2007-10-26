Making The Witcher - The Story

The second of five making of videos for Atari's PC RPG The Witcher focuses on the story behind the game, explaining some of the back story from the novel series, while at the same time completely spoiling the ending for anyone who hasn't read them yet. Not too big a loss, since the game picks up after the novels, which haven't even been released in North America yet. Hit up Game Trailers for parts 3 and 4 which focus on the art and gameplay respectively, while I continue playing the game itself.