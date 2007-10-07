Manchester Cathedral Still Beating The Resistance Horse

It seems like money and apologies aren't enough to satisfy the great Church of England. BBC News is reporting that the Dean of Manchester Cathedral is calling for arch nemesis Resistance: Fall of Man to be removed from a list of games that have been nominated for a British Academy Video Games Award after an unsuccessful bid to have the game removed from th UK's store shelves. Says the Dean:

It is a disgrace that Resistance: Fall of Man has been shortlisted... Sony has admitted that they did not have permission to film or use Manchester Cathedral in their computer game... BAFTA should not be seen condoning such behaviour unless they are saying it is acceptable for producers to walk into historic buildings and film interiors - ignoring contracts, rights and liability.

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) has stated that the award which Resistance is up for, the PC World Gamers' Award, is public voted. Although they didn't say it outright, I'm assuming this means they are absolving themselves from any responsibility in the matter and basically telling the Church to take a hike. This final bit from the Dean of Manchester Cathedral, however, is priceless:

(The Dean) then called on Sony to abide by new "sacred digital guidelines" as he feared other buildings would be cloned for "virtual desecration".

Sacred digital guidelines? Wow... just, wow. Sounds like something a certain Florida lawyer might come up with...

