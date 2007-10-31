Manhunt 2 On CBS News Tonight

East coasters may have already watched CBS News' report on the release of Manhunt 2, but those stuck in other time zones still have time to fiddle with their DVR plans to see how the Katie Couric hosted news program handles the topic. A preview of the coverage from CBS newsman Daniel Sieberg provides an early look at the flavor of the piece, as does a brief commentary from Couric.

Sieberg promises discussion with Rockstar Games reps, advocacy groups, gaming industry professionals and child behavioral psychologists. According to the CBS News web site Manhunt 2 "has many kids waiting in anticipation." We certainly look forward to the mainstream news coverage in light of this revelation about the kids.

Thanks for the tips, Brandon, Michael and Andrew.