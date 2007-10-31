The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Manhunt 2 On CBS News Tonight

couric_on_manhunt.jpgEast coasters may have already watched CBS News' report on the release of Manhunt 2, but those stuck in other time zones still have time to fiddle with their DVR plans to see how the Katie Couric hosted news program handles the topic. A preview of the coverage from CBS newsman Daniel Sieberg provides an early look at the flavor of the piece, as does a brief commentary from Couric.

Sieberg promises discussion with Rockstar Games reps, advocacy groups, gaming industry professionals and child behavioral psychologists. According to the CBS News web site Manhunt 2 "has many kids waiting in anticipation." We certainly look forward to the mainstream news coverage in light of this revelation about the kids.

Thanks for the tips, Brandon, Michael and Andrew.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles