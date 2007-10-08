Manhunt 2 Refused Classification In Britain AGAIN

Manhunt 2 was pretty messy. Got itself banned/refused classification pretty much everywhere on Earth. But a revised, friendlier cut has since been approved for release in the US. In Britain, though? No. The British Board Of Film Classification has rejected Rockstar's revised cut of the game, on the grounds that it's still a bit much:

We recognise that the distributor has made changes to the game, but we do not consider that these go far enough to address our concerns about the original version.

The impact of the revisions on the bleakness and callousness of tone, or the essential nature of the gameplay, is clearly insufficient.

There has been a reduction in the visual detail in some of the 'execution kills', but in others they retain their original visceral and casually sadistic nature.

We did make suggestions for further changes to the game, but the distributor has chosen not to make them, and as a result we have rejected the game on both platforms. The decision on whether or not an appeal goes ahead lies with the distributor.