Manhunt 2 US Wasn't "Neutered" (So Buy Our Game)

Rockstar may have had some spats with the ESRB (and everyone else) over Manhunt 2 and censorship, but now they are singing a happier tune...one with lyrics remarkably similar to "please, please still buy our game because it's not ruined." From Rockstar product development VP Jeronimo Barrera:

...we feel we kept the original vision and the content and we didn't neuter the game as people say we have...

So what actual changes were made to the game to ditch the AO rating again?