Mario & Sonic Trailers Get Worse

Didn't think Sega could make a worse trailer than the last one. Boy was I WRONG. The Miis don't look anything like the over-acting actors, there's too much waggle, too much wiggle, too many grins and far too many awkward hoots. I believe there may even be a holler or two there towards the end. REAL games won't end in hollering. They'll end in "goodness, my wrists certainly are sore". [via Go Nintendo]

Trending Stories Right Now What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019? 2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year. What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year? Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.