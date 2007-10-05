Mario Galaxy Just Ripping Off Insomniac's Games

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

HACK.jpgThe charming Brits over at Kikizo sat down with Insomniac's Ryan Schneider the other day. Asked him a bunch of questions about Ratchet & Clank, and it sounds like Insomniac are rightly proud of their franchise. Also proud of R&C on the PS3, which I must say is looking pretty darn good. They're also proud of their originality as a company, though, and proud that it's influenced... Miyamoto and Super Mario Galaxy.

There's evidence all around us I think, of certain games that have borrowed from Ratchet and Clank. One that we're even extremely flattered by is Super Mario Galaxy, with their spherical worlds; we did spherical worlds in Going Commando, and Up Your Arsenal. It would be amazing to think that Miyamoto-san thought that was so cool that he wanted to incorporate it into Mario Galaxy. Granted, he's doing it in a different way, but it's still a spherical world, so it's flattering to see those sorts of things.

That Miyamoto, he's nothin' but a hack.

Ratchet & Clank PS3: Insomniac Interview [Kikizo, via Go Nintendo]

Comments

  • David Ikari Guest

    'Cause no one else has ever simply thought up, on their own, the idea of having round planets in their game. Pentagonal pyramids are all the rage. :P

  • Logan Booker Guest

    Elitism and game developers? Who'd have thunk it? :)

  • pjlucky Guest

    What the...?

    This guy can't be serious.

  • yiggs Guest

    hahaha

    You could say insomniac copied mario 64 with Spyro the Dragon. It was the first 3d platformer anyway right?

    They stole 3D right from under the nose of Mr MoneyPrinter

  • kibibu Guest

    Populous: the Beginning comes to mind immediately.

    Oh, and also, Earth

  • RJG Guest

    Yeah, because that whole "platforming" thing was Insomniac's idea.
    Oh, and the Raven boss at the end of one of those Yoshi's Island levels, one of the best boss fights ever? You know where you run around on the moon, a spherical plane that looked gorgeous as it rotated and you tried to hammer the raven from beneath?
    Yep, totally unoriginal until Insomniac invented jumping.

  • Joseph4th Guest

    I sat down with God the other day and asked him a bunch of questions about the Universe.

    There's evidence all around us I think, of certain games that have borrowed from the Universe. One that I'm even extremely flattered by is Ratchet and Clank, with their spherical worlds; I did lots of spherical worlds in the Universe. It would be amazing to think that Mr. Schneider thought that was so cool that he wanted to incorporate them into Ratchet and Clank. Granted, he's doing it in a different way, but it's still a spherical world, so it's flattering to see those sorts of things.

  • LUL Guest

    Joseph4th I laughed so hard, one might say ! lol'd.

  • Enigmatic Guest

    They are all just copying PONG... after all, they thought of making a game on a computer for people to play.

    What a knob jockey

  • Diello Guest

    Sour Grapes Ryan Schneider; first one to do spherical worlds? Get your head out of your a$$. Your have violated my mind with your stupidity.

  • Elliott Franks Guest

    This is just insulting. Mario Galaxy simply cannot rip anyone off because noone has ever been as awesome. This article is rubbish

