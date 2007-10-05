Mario Galaxy Just Ripping Off Insomniac's Games

The charming Brits over at Kikizo sat down with Insomniac's Ryan Schneider the other day. Asked him a bunch of questions about Ratchet & Clank, and it sounds like Insomniac are rightly proud of their franchise. Also proud of R&C on the PS3, which I must say is looking pretty darn good. They're also proud of their originality as a company, though, and proud that it's influenced... Miyamoto and Super Mario Galaxy.

There's evidence all around us I think, of certain games that have borrowed from Ratchet and Clank. One that we're even extremely flattered by is Super Mario Galaxy, with their spherical worlds; we did spherical worlds in Going Commando, and Up Your Arsenal. It would be amazing to think that Miyamoto-san thought that was so cool that he wanted to incorporate it into Mario Galaxy. Granted, he's doing it in a different way, but it's still a spherical world, so it's flattering to see those sorts of things.

That Miyamoto, he's nothin' but a hack.

