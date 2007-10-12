Mario Kart Wii's Got 12-Player Online Racing

Couldn't sleep last night. Possums were having an orgy on my neighbours roof, so I decided to fix myself a cup of soup and watch the English dub of the Nintendo Fall Conference. Lucky I did! Because during his address, Satoru Iwata announces (at around the 37-minute mark) that the Wii version of Mario Kart will allow 12 players to compete online. Never been a better time than now to brush up on your Japanese, French and Spanish shit-talking skills.

Relive The Nintendo Fall Conference, This Time In English