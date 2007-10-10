More news from Nintendo's Fall Conference, this time about Mario Kart for the Wii. For starters, it has a tentative release date of Spring 2008. Which again is a little later than planned, original estimates slotting it in at Q1 2008. So, bad news. And again, it's cancelled out by good news, Nintendo announcing the game's going to feature bikes for the first time. How is that good when it could end up being a complete disaster? Because it's something NEW for a Mario Kart game, which we haven't seen in a while, and that's good enough for me. Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Gemaga]
Mario Kart Wii Slips A Little, Introduces Bikes
